Brums and Buns Went Crackers for Alpacas

Author: John C. Cartlidge Published: 7th September 2021 16:18

Brums & Buns went Crackers for Alpacas on Saturday 4th September 2021 and a grand day out was had by all.

John Cartlidge has been in touch with an account of what sounds like an epic day.

We perused the Peruvians, and were bowled over by the Bolivians, this pretty much sums up our day with the alpacas in North Wales today.

We were a couple short on numbers of cars at our muster point as a result of two car breakdowns en route and another for unforeseen events, however the numbers of bods ended up just about right when we arrived at the farm around 11.25 am.

All who wished to, could have a good trek with the 'boys' (young male alpacas) down the valley to see the 'men'.

The ladies and the youngsters were very popular and quite possibly between the groups a world record has today been set for the greatest volume of raw carrot eaten in one location on one day, and the alpacas ate almost as much.

Our hosts, Steve and Clare were even more wonderful than before if such a feat is possible, with a warm welcome and encouragement to all to get alpackered.

Thank you to all who turned out, and for such warm comments about our hosts, the alpacas, and the generally delightfully bonkers nature of the day.

A few lousy pics from me plus some great pics from Stephen Mosley and Alison Cartlidge.

Until the next one.

John C.

