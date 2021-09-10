Neston's Soul of Soles to Cease Trading

Published: 10th September 2021 09:33

After nearly seventy years' service to the soles of Neston, John Evans Ltd traditional shoe shop have announced their closure.

John Evans Limited, pictured from within The Blue Bicycle coffee shop by Simon Joseph Photography.

The shop at 7 The Cross, is one of the oldest family-owned shops in Neston town; staff and customers can be immensely proud of its heritage.

Pencil drawing of the premises, on display at the shop and photographed by Simon Joseph Photography (link opens Instagram).

At 67 years young, the shop's original joinery and fittings are only outshone by the wonderful team, who have provided quality service for all these years. Shoes, like clothes, are not one size fits all and John Evans' time-served shoe fitters have always been eager to make your feet as comfortable as possible.

The shoe shop was one of the first regionally to have an 'X Ray' machine, used to check that shoes fitted feet perfectly. Children particularly loved the novelty of the machine, which remained in the shop for many years.

In May 2019, AboutMyArea celebrated the 65th anniversary of the shop in its current location and found out a little more about well-respected proprietor Mr Barry Evans. It was in July this summer that we reported on his sad passing (see article here) and reflected on his family's contribution to Neston and further afield. When World War II broke out, Mr John Evans' role was considered a Reserved Occupation, so he stayed in Neston, receiving thousands of pairs of army boots to stud or repair.

While John's son Barry took over the shop, his brother Keith Evans turned his hand to joinery and fitted out the shoe shop with its shelving and counter top that have survived to this day.

Shoes fitted perfectly to tots' toes for over 65 years.

If you have children, chances are you have been in to John Evans Ltd at some point for school shoes. This August, the ladies commented that should this be the last time they get to see local families getting ready for the new school year, then they would be happy that they at least got to do it one last time.

Are they the latest traditional retailer to fall victim to the decline of the high street? Or has Mr Evans' sad passing just been the natural time to close the shutters one last time? We may not know the answer, but we do know that we'll miss walking by the shop and seeing the shoes in the window.

On social media, John Evans Ltd's poster stated that they were sorry to announce their closing down sale. All stock has been priced between £15 - £45, so if you're in the market for a bargain, head to the shop for more details, to expreess thanks and say a fond farewell.

Barry Evans

The sales section of the shop, with the old X Ray machine on the right.Photographed by The sales section of the shop, with the old X Ray machine on the right.Photographed by Bernard Rose Photography

More Photos



The rear sales area, with Bernice up the ladder.

The front showroom.

Found in the stockroom - a pair of children's shoes from a couple of decades ago.

The way it was...it really hasn't changed much, has it?

