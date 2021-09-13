Pride of Neston Given Great Honour of Opening the New Alder Centre

Published: 13th September 2021 16:08

In recognition of her tireless fundraising, lovely Jess Weaver from Little Neston had the honour of opening The Alder Centre on Friday. Based at Alder Hey Hospital, it is the first purpose-built centre dedicated to child bereavement, in the whole of the UK.

Jess' mum Emma Weaver can't hide her pride in Jess, telling us: "To date she has raised £26,000 which is just phenomenonal. She is an incredible young lady and her dad Leigh and I are so very proud of her. Being at the opening [of The Alder Centre] was an absolute honour and privilege.

"Jess has fundraised tirelessly for the hospital and centre since her sister died there in 2014."

She further tells us: "Each May Jess plans a bike ride which is always a lovely event. We have also held a zumbathon, penny mile, craft fairs, raffles and sweepstakes. Jess' favourite event we held was an 80s night in 2019." We covered Jess' 2016 trike ride in our feature here.

The staff are truly remarkable both at Alder Hey and The Alder Centre. They helped Jess through her grief and now she wants to fundraise, to pay that kindness forward.

Jess with her family at the official opening. Alder Hey describe The Alder Centre as being: "... there for when parents experience the heartbreak of losing a child. Whether it's a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, or just a place to go, the Alder Centre's doors have been open to any and all parents and families that need it, since 1989." It is a place like no other, providing bereavement care and education for anyone affected by the death of a child of any age.

A video about what the Alder Centre means, from those who have used the service themselves, and what the new facility will mean for the future of child bereavement care, has been posted to Facebook.

Since the opening, Alder Hey have expressed on social media: "Every penny of the £2.1m cost to build the brand new #AlderCentre has come via our Charity. That wouldn't have been possible without our amazing supporters who have fundraised, provided grants and given generous donations. To everyone who has helped make this new Alder Centre a reality, we just want to say one thing...thank you."

Before her baby sister Georgie died, Jess made a promise that she would help other poorly children and their families. We think she has gone over and above that promise, raising such a staggering amount. Well done Jess!

