  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

EDWARD Says Be Fit for the Road

Published: 13th September 2021 13:45

The European Day Without A Road Death initiative is aimed squarely at cutting death and injury on Europe's roads.

"EDWARD" was launched by TISPOL (the European Traffic Police Network) in 2016 and 2021's week of action takes place between 13 and 17 September; this year's theme is Fit for the Road.

Road Safety

The Road Safety Team at Cheshire West and Chester Council is once again supporting the initiative and encouraging all road users to sign a pledge online, that they will play their part in reducing risk by ensuring they are fit for the road on all journeys.

The pledge also states that they will drive within the rules of the Highway Code in a safe and well-maintained vehicle.

EDWARD was created to make a significant contribution towards sustained reductions in the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Europe's roads.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategy Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: ""Every road user has a responsibility for their own, and others' safety. All road users can work together to make the roads of West Cheshire safer, not just next week, but every day.

"Drivers can unwittingly put other road users in danger in so many ways, perhaps by speeding, drink-driving, not wearing a seat belt, using their mobile phone while driving, using vehicles they have not kept roadworthy, parking their cars on cycle lanes, parking on footways forcing a wheelchair user or a parent with a pushchair or pram onto the road, blocking pedestrian crossings, or engaging in risky manoeuvres.

"I hope Project EDWARD will encourage us all, whether we're drivers or pedestrians, to reflect on our attitude and behaviour on the roads."

Leader of CWAC and Councillor for Little Neston Louise Gittins has already made her pledge and she hopes you will too. 

Sign the EDWARD pledge today. #ProjectEDWARD

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies