EDWARD Says Be Fit for the Road

Published: 13th September 2021 13:45

The European Day Without A Road Death initiative is aimed squarely at cutting death and injury on Europe's roads.

"EDWARD" was launched by TISPOL (the European Traffic Police Network) in 2016 and 2021's week of action takes place between 13 and 17 September; this year's theme is Fit for the Road.

The Road Safety Team at Cheshire West and Chester Council is once again supporting the initiative and encouraging all road users to sign a pledge online, that they will play their part in reducing risk by ensuring they are fit for the road on all journeys.

The pledge also states that they will drive within the rules of the Highway Code in a safe and well-maintained vehicle.

EDWARD was created to make a significant contribution towards sustained reductions in the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Europe's roads.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategy Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: ""Every road user has a responsibility for their own, and others' safety. All road users can work together to make the roads of West Cheshire safer, not just next week, but every day.

"Drivers can unwittingly put other road users in danger in so many ways, perhaps by speeding, drink-driving, not wearing a seat belt, using their mobile phone while driving, using vehicles they have not kept roadworthy, parking their cars on cycle lanes, parking on footways forcing a wheelchair user or a parent with a pushchair or pram onto the road, blocking pedestrian crossings, or engaging in risky manoeuvres.

"I hope Project EDWARD will encourage us all, whether we're drivers or pedestrians, to reflect on our attitude and behaviour on the roads."

Leader of CWAC and Councillor for Little Neston Louise Gittins has already made her pledge and she hopes you will too.

Sign the EDWARD pledge today. #ProjectEDWARD

