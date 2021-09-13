  • Bookmark this page

Cyclists in Their Hundreds Enjoy Leverhulme Estate

Published: 13th September 2021 17:33

Hundreds of eager cyclists not only got to enjoy the tracks on the Leverhulme Estate, not normally open to the public, they were also treated to a feast of stalls on a most enjoyable rainy September day.

Several hundred people of all ages took part in this year's Leverhulme Summer Cycle; the event was held Sunday 12 September 2021, on the treelined tracks around the Leverhulme Estate at Brimstage Hall and Courtyard.

Enjoying a well-earned rest.

 

Tree-lined tracks on the estate.

Cyclists were able to enjoy a feast of stalls run by independent producers including Ginger Cat Coffee, Pen-y-Lan Pork, Windsors Fruit Liqueurs, Hyacinth Vintage Ice Cream, Carriages Café Bar and The Chocolate Cellar.

Ginger Cat Coffee.

Others taking part were Wirral Environmental Network, Positivitree, a wellbeing network for parents and carers, and Wirral Unplugged which laid on amateur dramatics and music including drum classes for children run by Rhythm Reaction and singer Bexi Owen.

Musician Bexi Owen.

Neston-based Just Riding Along was also kept busy running basic free bike checks for participants while Cycling UK was present to promote the benefits of cycling. Port Sunlight Rugby and Cricket Club was also in attendance.

Just Riding Along providing free basic bike checks.

This year's Leverhulme Summer Cycle built on the success of the only previous one held in 2019 with almost 1,000 people registering for the event and an increased number of stall-holders getting involved.

Ed Lamb, one of the founders of Rethink Now CIC which organised the day, said: "We were absolutely delighted with the turnout. It was lovely to see multi-generational families coming out to explore the beautiful tracks of the Leverhulme Estate.

Organiser Ed Lamb with his 92-year-old grandmother.

"It was great to be able to extend the course this year and increase the food and drink offering and other stalls available for people to enjoy.

"I'd like to give special thanks to Claire House for kindly letting us use their car park as the starting point and for marshalling on the day. Thank you to everyone who made donations to the charity which were well over £500. We were also grateful to over 20 or so other volunteers who helped Rethink with the set-up and management of the day."

Rethink Now CIC's Ed Lamb and Tanya Leary.Rethink Now CIC's Ed Lamb and Tanya Leary. Councillor Liz Grey, Chair of the Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport for Wirral Council, also took part and said: "The Leverhulme Summer Cycle was very good in 2019 and even better this year. The fact that hundreds of people turn up in the rain to such a cycle event shows how incredibly popular cycling is in Wirral and how great the need must be for us to make room for and to plan for cyclists as a borough.

Smile for the camera please.

"It was lovely to see families really enjoying themselves and so many cyclists of all ages and abilities. Inclusive and sustainable, this should be a sign of things to come."

Cyclists enjoying the opportunity to explore.

Tom O'Leary, Leverhulme's Estate Manager, said: "It was wonderful to see so many families of all ages enjoying the tracks of the Estate. In a short space of time, the Leverhulme Summer Cycle has become a popular fixture in the diary. Activities such as this help to keep health and wellbeing at the top of the agenda."

Tracks and open fields.

One very cool helmet!

For further details about the Leverhulme Summer Cycle, visit summercycle.co.uk.

Leverhulme

rethink now

