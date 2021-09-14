  • Bookmark this page

Matthew Howard Comes to Wirral Theatre School

Published: 14th September 2021 09:41

This Saturday in Ness, Wirral Theatre School are delighted to welcome Matthew Howard to take their musical theatre workshop. 

Matthew Howard

Matthew trained at Bird College of Performing Arts. After graduating, he moved to the US and took a contract with Carnival cruises as a playlist performer. After 4 years, Matt then took a new position in the company as Cast Manager and Dance Captain.

Over the years Matt has helped create shows for Thompson Holidays, modelled for catalogues, performed in many musicals and taught numerous festival dance students, including musical theatre, across the US and the UK.

Anyone high school age 11-18, with an interest in musical theatre, is most welcome to attend. So if you're free 10.15 am - 1.15 pm Saturday 18 September 2021, secure your place by emailing wtsdance@gmail.com.

Matt is super excited about our workshop and is looking forward to meeting you all.

 

