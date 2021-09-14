Over 60s' Community Support is Back Up and Running

Published: 14th September 2021 10:47

Age Matters CH64, the local Community Charity who support and advise older members of the community, are back providing a listening ear.

Providing much needed support, general advice and counselling, offering help in benefits' claims and Blue Badge applications, being a listening ear, it's an invaluable service.

The group of volunteers work from Neston Methodist Church and Community Hall on Monday and Wednesday mornings, reopening Monday 20 September. There is also the Teapot drop-in café just next door.

Anne Jones will be available from 9am to offer her services.

Offering support for the Over 60s in Neston - (l-r):Mandy Powell, Anne Jones, Jackie Gorman and Len Sloan.

Contact Anne on 0151 336 8388 or drop in between 9am and 12pm on Monday or Wednesday.

Neston Methodist Church and Community Hall

10A Liverpool Road

Neston

CH64 3RA

