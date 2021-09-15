The Neston Event: Get Sponsored to Walk for The Great Big Green Week

Published: 15th September 2021 10:06

The Climate Coalition Great Big Green Week aims to raise awareness of the climate change emergency and encourage people to take action.

Next Saturday is the start of the Climate Coalition Great Big Green Week, running in the lead up to the COP26 United Nations meeting of world leaders which the UK is hosting in Glasgow 1 - 12 November. More than 2,500 events are planned over 700 different locations.

Please support our Neston event: The Great British Green Week Sponsored Walk, on Saturday, 25th September 2021.

Registration is at 9 am at the Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church Hall on Moorside Lane, CH64 6UZ. All are very welcome to join in, any faith or none. Please get sponsored, donate or just walk to show your concern about climate change.

Christian Aid Neston 2019 sponsored walk. This year we will be specifically raising money to help people in less developed countries, to tackle the effects of climate change.

The five-mile walk includes an attractive stretch of the Wirral Way, and a delightful part of the Dee estuary coastline.

Halfway refreshments will be served at the entrance ramp to the Wirral Way at Cottage Lane, Gayton. The walk continues down the coast path and back to Parkgate, before returning to the URC hall where more refreshments will be served by the Fairtrade group. A shorter walk of two miles is also taking place.

More details are available from Lynne Vaughan on 0151 336 8920, email lynnevneston@gmail.com; or Margaret Heibel, 0151 336 6305, email margaret@heibel.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.