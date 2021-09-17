  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Explore Neston's Viking History Inside the Beautiful St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Published: 15th September 2021 13:48

This year we are delighted to announce that St Mary & St Helen, Parish Church of Neston will be open to the public during Heritage Open Days 2021.

Floral display inside St Mary & St Helen Parish Church, Easter 2021.Floral display inside St Mary & St Helen Parish Church, Easter 2021. 

The site of St Mary & St Helen is first recorded all the way back to the 1100s.

A Viking stone grave marker found on site confirms Christianity was evident in Neston from 930AD.

Church treasures include the Lady Hamilton Font; Stained windows by Kempe, Morris & Bryn-Jones; and many others.

Viking Stones and The Falklands Chapel, that were rescued from HMS Plymouth prior to its demise, are also on the site.

Taking part in England's largest festival of history and culture, the church will be open this week:

  • Friday 17th September 2021, 12 pm to 4 pm
  • Saturday 18th 10 am to 4 pm and
  • Sunday 19th 1 pm to 4 pm.

Unlike previous events, unfortunately there will be no Arts & Crafts, Tower Tour or Refreshments due to the sensitivity of public gathering. Church Warden Terry Abel says: "Please pop in and view our lovely building with stained glass windows and Viking stones."

Entry is free, donations are always welcome.

Terry Abel, Church Warden is contactable on 07754833615.

Heritage Open Days logo

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

High Street
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9TZ

 w: nestonparishchurch.org

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies