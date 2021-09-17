Explore Neston's Viking History Inside the Beautiful St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Published: 15th September 2021 13:48

This year we are delighted to announce that St Mary & St Helen, Parish Church of Neston will be open to the public during Heritage Open Days 2021.

Floral display inside St Mary & St Helen Parish Church, Easter 2021.

The site of St Mary & St Helen is first recorded all the way back to the 1100s.

A Viking stone grave marker found on site confirms Christianity was evident in Neston from 930AD.

Church treasures include the Lady Hamilton Font; Stained windows by Kempe, Morris & Bryn-Jones; and many others.

Viking Stones and The Falklands Chapel, that were rescued from HMS Plymouth prior to its demise, are also on the site.

Taking part in England's largest festival of history and culture, the church will be open this week:

Friday 17th September 2021, 12 pm to 4 pm

Saturday 18th 10 am to 4 pm and



Sunday 19th 1 pm to 4 pm.

Unlike previous events, unfortunately there will be no Arts & Crafts, Tower Tour or Refreshments due to the sensitivity of public gathering. Church Warden Terry Abel says: "Please pop in and view our lovely building with stained glass windows and Viking stones."

Entry is free, donations are always welcome.

Terry Abel, Church Warden is contactable on 07754833615.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

High Street

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9TZ

w: nestonparishchurch.org

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.