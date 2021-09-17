  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Free Entry at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands as they Turn 10

Published: 17th September 2021 09:37

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve on the Dee Estuary will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month by offering free entry to all visitors on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

The site, which forms part of the wider RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, has been transformed from arable farmland into a haven for wildlife. During the last weekend of September, Neston locals and visitors alike will be welcomed onto the site free of charge to see just how much the reserve has developed over the past decade.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager for the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, said: "It's genuinely hard to believe it's already ten years since Burton Mere Wetlands opened, and sometimes harder to believe it has all been created from a waterlogged crop field. We've had some tremendous conservation successes in that time, along with attracting a growing number of visitors who love spending time in nature and appreciating the wonderful wildlife spectacles of the Dee Estuary.

"Our dedicated management of the wetlands has resulted in the arrival of some new breeding birds like avocets, marsh harriers, bearded tits and bittern, with great white egrets joining their now relatively common but equally exotic cousins, little egrets. We're delighted to have seen steady increases in some of our winter birds that the estuary is especially important for, most notably pink-footed geese which have more than trebled in number to over 20,000 in that time.

"With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund we've also invested heavily in our facilities, including extending our fully accessible nature trails to a new hide which replaced the small, aging hide dating back to 1992 when we were first allowed limited visitor access to the converted farmland, then known as Inner Marsh Farm. Now, visitors of all ages, abilities and interests can explore miles of scenic walks through a beautiful, lush landscape filled with rich and varied wildlife."

The anniversary coincides with Great Big Green Week (18-26 September), a national week of events led by The Climate Coalition and supported by the RSPB. Thousands of events are set to take place across the UK, celebrating how communities are taking action to tackle climate change and protect green spaces.

The RSPB Dee Estuary reserve is no stranger to new arrivals as a result of rising temperatures, and like many protected sites is a vital place to help wildlife adapt and offer new homes for nature when needed.

Dan added: "The Dee Estuary now supports several exotic-looking birds, like little egrets which have been spreading northwards through the UK for the past couple of decades, but their rarer cousins great white egrets and cattle egrets have started to reach this area in recent years. Spoonbills are also now a regular summer visitor to the estuary and are expected to nest here before long. It's not just birds that are feeling the effects of climate change, with Essex skipper butterflies - a clue being in the name - found here for the first time in 2020, and this year a golden-ringed dragonfly was found on the reserve, just a fourth record for Cheshire.

"We know there are plenty of locals who may have visited us in the early days of the reserve, or perhaps are curious but have never ventured down here, so we hope this free entry weekend to mark our 10th birthday will encourage them to check us out, see some sensational wildlife and be inspired to support the RSPB to continue this vital conservation work across the Dee Estuary."

The reserve's anniversary weekend takes place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September, when along with RSPB members enjoying free entry, everyone else can too (usually £6 per adult, £3 per child). There is no need to book, just visit any time between 9.30am and 5pm for the friendly team to welcome you, with the reserve staying open until 7pm throughout September.

A range of light refreshments are available to buy, plus a small selection of RSPB shop products to browse, particularly binoculars, bird feeders and other accessories to help wildlife in your garden, which can be ordered at the reserve for free home delivery.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies