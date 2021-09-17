Have You Lost Your Keys?

Published: 17th September 2021 14:44

If yours are missing and you have been to Neston Parish church today, they may be in safe hands.

A bunch of keys have been found in the porch of St Mary and St Helen today.

If anyone has lost their keys please contact church warden Terry Abel on 07754833615 with a description.

