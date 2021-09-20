Life Skills Course Could Help You Stay On Top of Life's Admin

Published: 20th September 2021 18:10

Money impacts all areas of our lives: what we can or can't afford, our relationships, what we eat, our health and wellbeing and much more.

Life Skills member Jenny says: "I've met so many people through CAP Life Skills! It's a big family - I look forward to the group and feel excited to help others. I learned about budgeting and changed my habits and, because I'm spending differently now, I save so much money. Last year I was actually able to go on holiday with my kids."

Your local Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Life Skills is a friendly group where you'll gain practical skills and discover new ways to live for a brighter future.

If you want to stay on top of your household bills, see your money go further, eat well on a budget or grow in self-confidence, then CAP Life Skills is for you! CAP Life Skills is a friendly group that gives people the confidence and decision making skills they need to survive life on a low income. We teach people practical money saving techniques, such as cooking on a budget, living healthily on less, and making your money go further.

What does the Life Skills course involve?

Life Skills is an eight-week course that will equip you with tools such as how to eat well on a budget, and how to make your money go further. You'll meet with a group of like-minded people and learn practical skills from our trained coaches, and have some fun along the way.

How much does it cost?

Absolutely nothing - our Life Skills courses are completely free.

Do I have to be a Christian?

Not at all - our services are for everyone. As Christians, we believe that God answers prayer, so we may offer to pray with you, and talk about our faith, but it's up to you if you're happy for us to do this or not. We're a charity that is passionate about helping people from all ages, backgrounds, ethnicities and faiths.

The first course starts on Tuesday 28th September at 10.30 am until 12.30 pm and will be hosted by Life Church Neston on Burton Road.

To book your free place contact Geoff Swaffer: geoffreyswaffer@caplifeskills.org or telephone 07843 188686.

For more information about Life Church Neston, visit their Community page here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.