COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 20th September 2021 18:18

Case numbers rise slightly 9 - 15 September, compared to the week prior.

COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the week 9 - 15 September have risen slightly, compared with the period 2 - 8 September. The total number of cases is 52, up from 45 (numbers by ward shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 14 (11)

Neston -17 (10)

Parkgate - 7 (9)

Willaston & Thornton - 14 (15)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is now 257, compared with 225 for the week prior.

Data by ward can be found here.

Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network are now vaccinating 12-15 year olds, if you have been invited by your own practice and are eligible then they are happy to book an appointment for you, just get in touch. See their Facebook page for the latest information.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.