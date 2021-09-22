  • Bookmark this page

Craig Thompson to Deliver this Week's Fabulous Theatre Workshop

Published: 22nd September 2021 13:45

We are delighted to announce, that after the success of last week, Wirral Theatre School will welcome Craig Thompson to host a talent-packed workshop this Saturday.

Craig Thompson (L.G.S.M.D, A.L.A.M)

After the fantastic workshop delivered by Matt Howard last week, Wirral Theatre School (WTS) will be hosting another workshop this Saturday 25th September 10.15am - 1.15pm with Craig Thompson (L.G.S.M.D, A.L.A.M).

Craig has worked as a professional dancer, actor and singer in Musical Theatre, plays, commercials, pop videos and corporate work. He has performed on board the MV Zenith for Celebrity Cruises, visiting places such as Hollywood and New York.

Craig has choreographed numerous pop videos and has been teaching Acting, Musical Theatre, Jazz, Latin and Ballroom to students age 6 - 80 for over twenty years. Craig is currently working on the Musical Theatre faculty at LMA in Liverpool City Centre.

Anyone high school age 11-18, with an interest in musical theatre, is most welcome to attend; you don't need to be a member of WTS. Places are limited so don't delay. If you're free 10.15 am - 1.15 pm Saturday 25th September 2021, secure your place by emailing wtsdance@gmail.com.

We can't wait to welcome Craig to Neston.

