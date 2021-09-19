Wirral Classic Car Club's Tour Of Wirral and Show at Gordale

An array of beautiful metal made its way around Wirral Sunday 19th September 2021 and descended on Gordale Garden and Home Centre, to be enjoyed by all.

Photo credit: Actuarius Art. A splendidly soggy and infrequently sunny day was no match for the mechanical bravura leading to the exceptional turn out of resplendent velocipedes for the Wirral Classic Car Club tour of Wirral and show at Gordale Garden and Home Centre last Sunday.

Photo credit: Actuarius Art.

The touring group of 35 cars and occupants gathered at the top secret muster point (the Wheatsheaf at Raby) to take a 20 mile tour of villages and lanes of Wirral to arrive at Gordale at 11 am, and so meet up with the other 80 or so vehicles being displayed. The vehicles on show ranged widely in age and style from the splendour of the Edwardian era, to the mainstays of family motoring of the 1930s to 1980s, to the latest Italian supercar, elephantine American ‘Pick Up' trucks and almost toy-like BSA Bantam ‘GPO' Telegram delivery motorcycle.

Photo credit: Actuarius Art. In addition to the one hundred and twenty or so vehicles displayed, many of the drivers and passengers donned costume to evoke the period when their vehicle was new which greatly added to the colour and visual impact of the occasion, and indeed added to the spectacle enjoyed by the many hundreds of very welcome visitors who attended.

There was a (a big) spot of rain, but this is Britain and our intrepid exhibitors did cheerily prove that whilst costume might be prone to shrinking,the cars and the enthusiasm and good humour of all in attendance can withstand such an assault and maintain a cheerily robust and impermeable good humour.

Photo credit: Lesley Rankin. The condition and presentation of the vehicles displayed is clear testament to the skill and care of fine maintenance of the machinery by the owners in the face of what is often seen as a throw away society; as an indication, more than 100 cars with an average age of 62 years yet we had only one mechanical breakdown, and this was fixed and up and running in 10 minutes requiring only a spanner, a rag, a sprinkling of knowledge, and the cost? A spot of grime under the finger nails.

Photo credit: Lesley Rankin. All in all then we had around 120 cars / bikes / trucks on display and many hundred umbrellas, all washed down by an array of mildly moist dogs. A marvellous family friendly event superbly organised by Wirral Classic Car Club with the great assistance and kind sponsorship of Peter and Gillian Nicholson and the team at Gordale, and the support of the management and staff at the Wheatsheaf at Raby.

As to the judges selections, the ‘1st in Class' winners were:

David Stockbridge and his splendid Morris 12/4 Series 2 from 1935.

Frank Breen with his the Morris Mini Minor which he has owned since new in 1960.

Paul Cattrell with his show stopping Triumph TR6 from 1972.

An extra prize awarded on the day was to the team considered to have the best period costume suited to their vehicle, and this was awarded to Richard and Audrey in their Edwardian outfits most befitting the 1907 Paterson ‘30' car.



If you were there on Sunday, thank you for coming and I hope you enjoyed it as much as we did. If you were otherwise occupied, you missed a treat.

More Photos from Actuaris Art

