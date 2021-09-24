John Evans' One Last Appeal for the Guide Dogs

Author: Published: 24th September 2021 17:47

The team at John Evans (Wirral) Ltd wanted to fundraise and name a guide dog in honour of Barry Evans who sadly passed away in July, and how the community delivered.



Maria, who has worked at John Evans shoe shop in Neston for many years, has written in to provide an update on their fundraising campaign and talk about future plans now it has been decided that the iconic shop will close for good.

Photo Credit: Bernard Rose Photography, Twitter handle @brpimages. Eureka! We called out to the Neston community to help raise funds for guide dogs for the blind and, with kindness unparalleled in these difficult times, we had the honour of passing on to Brian and Janet Hobday, and their working guide dog Laurie of course, a cheque for the princely sum of £3155.00.

Our aim was to name a guide dog puppy in Barry's memory for the sum of £2,500, but our count kept rising.

On Wednesday afternoon, as the sun shone on our famous model guide dog and her two pups (placed firm centre of our photo), Maria, Bernice and Millie couldn't have felt prouder to present the cheque to Brian and Janet, and our local solicitor Andrew took the time to pop along too. Bernard Rose took the photographs and we would like to say many, many thanks to you Sir. The spirit of Neston is alive and well.

Of course, we also feel a sadness. It is bittersweet because as everyone knows by now, we are witnessing the end of an era. John Evans (Wirral) Ltd opened its doors on 31st August, 1954 and the shop's 67th year was celebrated this summer. The vision and hard work of Barry's parents and Barry himself, is evident to this day. We will fondly remember man and boy, cobbling and retailing shoes until this year.

All good things must come to an end and so, as the first week of October approaches, the blinds will lower and the shop door will close for the final time on this glorious traditional shoe shop, which has done its job of serving the Neston community. May we say it has been a privilege to see your families grow before our very eyes.

Many of us still remember the pedoscope that stood in the centre of the shop floor and how exciting it was to see your bones inside you shoes. Were your toes at the end and could you have a new pair of shoes? What some of you may not know is an anecdote dating back to when the Cottage hospital closed in Little Neston: after Saturday football matches it was not unusual for the shop door to open and a mother to ask Mr Evans Senior if it would be okay to pop little Jimmy's feet in the pedoscope to make sure there were no broken bones; save an unnecessary trip up to A&E at Clatterbridge hospital. True story. And we thought nothing of it, those were the days.

Bernice, Maria and Millie, photographed by Simon Joseph Photography - link to Instagram. The pages are unwritten for what comes next for the future of these premises - watch this space folks.

As for the ladies well Bernice is looking forward to spending time with her family and enjoying retirement. Our lovely Millie will continue her other duties across the road at Balducci Jewellers with Annette and the guys. Maria would like to stay local and is not quite ready to become a full-time homemaker just yet.

And so in closing, our thoughts for the man we have sadly lost, Mr Barry Evans, he kept his father's vision alive. His raison d'etre to provide a shop where families could come and the children especially would be shod well. We are so grateful his wish was achieved. We don't make saints out of those we lose, but this was a good man with a kind heart and well-loved by many. As one door closes, another will open.

