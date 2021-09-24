Over 50s Brightlights Theatre Company Aims to Tackle Loneliness and Social Isolation

Published: 24th September 2021 17:47

Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company is proud to present their new project for the over 50s with Brightlights Theatre.

The project is designed to help reduce loneliness and social isolation, as well as offering a creative theatre outlet. Beginning Friday 8th October, 11am - 1pm, to run until Christmas 2021, with the aim of delivering a Christmas community presentation. The group will be based in Neston Town Hall. The project is funded by Tesco Bags for Help so is free for participants to access.

Brightlights is fresh from their success presenting a COVID friendly outdoor Pantomime of Cinderella July 2021, which was a roaring success for the children of Little Actors Theatre. Brightlights have also devised and won awards for two performances for the 2019 and 2020 Leverhulme Drama Festival.

Brightlights will be directed by professional actor, Mike Lockley, who has been working with Little Actors Theatre Company for over ten years. Mike is not only an experienced and accomplished actor, but also a writer, director and drama practitioner who has worked extensively in theatre with projects as diverse as pantomimes, corporate events and Shakespeare. Mike has also worked on TV and film projects. He trained at LAMDA completing the Associate in Acting Diploma. Mike has won many awards for his writing and also runs his own theatre company operating the ghost tours in Chester.

Joining Mike will be recent Masters graduate Eve Sumner, as Production Assistant. Eve joins Little Actors as part of the Government-funded Kickstart campaign. She has completed a BA in Drama and Theatre Studies and MA in Creative Industries from Liverpool Hope University. With experience in youth theatre, facilitating workshops for adults and making the arts more accessible to a wide range of individuals, she will be an excellent production assistant with the Brightlights Theatre Company.



New members are most welcome. For details about the project and how to join please contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

