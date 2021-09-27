Neston MP Backs Funding Call for Research to Find a Cure for MND

Published: 27th September 2021 12:32

Motor Neurone Disease is a death sentence. Justin Madders supports leading sportsmen in their strong bid for £50 million of Government support, delivered direct to Number 10, to fund vital medical research that could find a cure.



The Ellesmere Port and Neston MP, who is a frontbench health spokesperson in Parliament, joined former leading sportsmen who formed part of a delegation delivering a Motor Neurone Disease (MND) funding call to 10 Downing Street.

The Shadow Minister (Health and Social Care) met former rugby league star Rob Burrow MBE, ex-professional footballer Stephen Darby and others at a reception in Westminster before the letter continued on the final leg of its relay to Number 10.

It was handed in by a delegation including Rob, Stephen, former West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Chris Johnson and Nicola Waters, a leading figure in the campaigning coalition of MND charities.

The letter stated: MND is a death sentence. We will all die of the disease because there are no treatments to help us. However, research has now reached a point where a cure or life-saving treatments can be found.

The current piecemeal and protracted approach of funding individual projects will not deliver the life-saving treatments we need. We urgently appeal for action and investment now.

For more information about the campaign visit the MND Association website here.

