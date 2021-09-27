  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston MP Backs Funding Call for Research to Find a Cure for MND

Published: 27th September 2021 12:32

Motor Neurone Disease is a death sentence. Justin Madders supports leading sportsmen in their strong bid for £50 million of Government support, delivered direct to Number 10, to fund vital medical research that could find a cure.

The Ellesmere Port and Neston MP, who is a frontbench health spokesperson in Parliament, joined former leading sportsmen who formed part of a delegation delivering a Motor Neurone Disease (MND) funding call to 10 Downing Street.

The Shadow Minister (Health and Social Care) met former rugby league star Rob Burrow MBE, ex-professional footballer Stephen Darby and others at a reception in Westminster before the letter continued on the final leg of its relay to Number 10.

Justin Madders and The Burrows.

It was handed in by a delegation including Rob, Stephen, former West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Chris Johnson and Nicola Waters, a leading figure in the campaigning coalition of MND charities.

The letter stated: MND is a death sentence. We will all die of the disease because there are no treatments to help us. However, research has now reached a point where a cure or life-saving treatments can be found.

The current piecemeal and protracted approach of funding individual projects will not deliver the life-saving treatments we need. We urgently appeal for action and investment now.

For more information about the campaign visit the MND Association website here.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies