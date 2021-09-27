  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Play an Extended Season of Bowling Indoor at Neston RBL

Published: 27th September 2021 16:22

Neston Royal British Legion Indoor Bowling Club are ready to go, whatever the weather, and would like you to join them.

Ever thought about indoor bowling? Neston RBL Indoor Bowling Club are seeking to recruit new members.

Whether you are an outdoor bowler seeking to extend you season, or have no experience of bowling at all, this may be the opportunity for you.

We can provide full tuition for any member without previous bowling experience and we can also provide a selection of bowls for any new member to use, so why not come along and give it a try.

Indoor bowling at Neston Royal British Legion.

We play each Thursday evening from 7pm in the Concert Hall at the Legion in Neston. Indoor bowling is an inexpensive year round activiry and a great way to make new friends.

For more information please telephone either Jenny Wright on 07831726341, Graham Gotts on 07712409972 or Martin Critchley on 07866889675.

 

