The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Ness and Little Neston WI Together Again

Published: 27th September 2021 16:46

In August, the ladies of the Ness and Little Neston Women's Institute came together for the first time in fifteen months, for a popular Chatternoon and Afternoon Tea.

On Wednesday 18th August, for the first time in over fifteen months, 42 members of Ness and Little Neston WI met together for Afternoon Tea. Our "Chatternoon" was held in a local village hall with plenty of space, windows to open and parking for cars.

Tables for four were suitably distanced and two tables in an adjacent room were groaning under the weight of cakes of every description. The buzz in the room was amazing as members saw each other face to face, often for the first time.

Ness and Little Neston W.I.

Gradually we are taking more and more steps towards normality, while doing all we can to keep each other safe. Our craft group has been busy decorating boxes and Members also enjoyed a plant sale.

Ness and Little Neston W.I.

Ness and Little Neston W.I.

Over the past year and a half we have kept in touch with our Members through a monthly newsletter, phone calls, and, from last year, monthly Zoom meetings including a Christmas Party with Christmas Hat competition, Valentines Card competition and Decorated Egg display for Easter and our Interest Groups have also met via Zoom wherever possible.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
