Pupils Take to the High Seas AKA West Kirby Marina

Published: 28th September 2021 14:16

Pupils from Neston Primary School set sail for a sunny day out on the marina, learning the ropes.

Pupils ready to set sail.

Pupils in Years 4 and 5 at Neston Primary School enjoyed a sailing session at West Kirby Marina recently. The sun shone and the children thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to learn a new skill as part of their PE lessons. For many of the children it was their first time in a boat and the feedback was very positive.

Very excited to get going.

On the water.

One pupil said: "It was fantastic! I was a little nervous at first, but it was brilliant. I can't wait to go again!"

Teamwork.

Annabel Elliott, Deputy Headteacher at NPS, said: "I would like to thank all of the instructors for their help, skills and support. The children were so proud of their achievements"

On our way to Wales.

