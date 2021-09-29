Markets Officer Temporary Vacancy

Published: 29th September 2021 10:26

In 1728 Neston was granted a Royal Charter for a weekly market to be held on a Friday, and almost 300 years later it's as popular as ever, attracting customers from far and near.

Friday Market Day is the busiest day of the week, where shoppers meet and friendships between customers and traders have developed over many years.

Photograph credit: Facebook @NestonMarkets.

A vacancy has arisen for a Markets Officer to take responsibility for supervising Market operations at Neston's Friday Markets.

The main duties of the role include:

Developing and maintaining excellent relationships with market traders and visitors.

Maintaining a high level of cleanliness of the market and market square.

Monitoring the market ensuring rules and regulations are adhered to.

Calculating, collecting and recording rents and assisting with market-related paperwork.

Working collaboratively with colleagues to allocate market pitches.

Addressing queries and complaints from traders and the public and seeking advice, where appropriate.

Supervising market operatives and helping with the provision of staffing rotas.

Assisting with the introduction and supervision of any themed markets.

To be successful in the role, you'll need to be an excellent communicator, as well as enthusiastic and community spirited. You'll also be able to demonstrate good planning and organising skills.

Hours of work are 6am to 5pm, inclusive of 30 minute unpaid lunch break, on market days (Friday), together with 1 hour to be worked each Thursday to carry out market preparation and maintenance. Additional hours for themed markets may be required.

To apply send a completed application form and covering letter detailing why you think you would be successful in this role to: Mrs A Kunaj, Council Manager, Neston Town Council, High Street, Neston, Cheshire CH64 9TR. Or attach application form by email to: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Application forms can be downloaded from our website.

Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 8th October 2021. Interviews will take place on Monday 18th October.

Grade: NJC SCP 5-6 £19,312-£19,698 full time equivalent

Hours: 11.5 hours per week, see above

Contract: Temporary, until end of March 2022.

Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

t: 0151 336 3840

