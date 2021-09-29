  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Markets Officer Temporary Vacancy

Published: 29th September 2021 10:26

Neston Town Council are seeking a temporary Markets Officer, to take responsibility for supervising Market operations at Neston's Friday Markets.

In 1728 Neston was granted a Royal Charter for a weekly market to be held on a Friday, and almost 300 years later it's as popular as ever, attracting customers from far and near.

Friday Market Day is the busiest day of the week, where shoppers meet and friendships between customers and traders have developed over many years.

Neston MarketPhotograph credit: Facebook @NestonMarkets.

A vacancy has arisen for a Markets Officer to take responsibility for supervising Market operations at Neston's Friday Markets.

The main duties of the role include:

  • Developing and maintaining excellent relationships with market traders and visitors.
  • Maintaining a high level of cleanliness of the market and market square.
  • Monitoring the market ensuring rules and regulations are adhered to.
  • Calculating, collecting and recording rents and assisting with market-related paperwork.
  • Working collaboratively with colleagues to allocate market pitches.
  • Addressing queries and complaints from traders and the public and seeking advice, where appropriate.
  • Supervising market operatives and helping with the provision of staffing rotas.
  • Assisting with the introduction and supervision of any themed markets.

To be successful in the role, you'll need to be an excellent communicator, as well as enthusiastic and community spirited. You'll also be able to demonstrate good planning and organising skills.

Hours of work are 6am to 5pm, inclusive of 30 minute unpaid lunch break, on market days (Friday), together with 1 hour to be worked each Thursday to carry out market preparation and maintenance. Additional hours for themed markets may be required.

To apply send a completed application form and covering letter detailing why you think you would be successful in this role to: Mrs A Kunaj, Council Manager, Neston Town Council, High Street, Neston, Cheshire CH64 9TR. Or attach application form by email to: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Application forms can be downloaded from our website.

Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 8th October 2021. Interviews will take place on Monday 18th October.

Grade: NJC SCP 5-6 £19,312-£19,698 full time equivalent
Hours: 11.5 hours per week, see above
Contract: Temporary, until end of March 2022.

Neston Town Council
 
Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
 
t: 0151 336 3840
 
Twitter @NestonTC
 
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies