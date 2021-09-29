Party Time as Parkgate Pre-School's Community Building Turns Double Digits

Published: 29th September 2021 12:02

Celebrating 10 years since the opening of the current school building, Parkgate Pre-School's staff and committee members, threw a commemorative garden tea party in its grounds for parents and children.

All images captured by Simon Joseph Photography (link points to Instagram). The fun event, on Thursday 23rd September 2021, saw the Pre-School playground full of children playing and eating celebratory cake - and for some families, the first chance they've had to look inside the building (because of previous COVID restrictions), to view the children's achievement wall, its different play areas and home corners.

Emma Eccleston, Parkgate Pre-School manager commented: "It has been such a fantastic day celebrating 10 years of this community-built building and to be able to throw open our doors and let our parents in at long last to see their children's ‘second home'.

"It has been very hard having such strict COVID restrictions in place and therefore not being able to welcome parents and children in as we used to. More than ever we value the massive support from all of our wonderful families who come each week. Our Parkgate Pre-School, is 27 years old now and holds a very special place in the community."

The building of the school premises back in 2011, was a passionate journey for all and lying at the heart of the project, had been the idea and vision from school site manager at the time, the late Mr Allan Mayer. Following a fruitless search for a suitable venue in the Parkgate area, Mr Mayer came up with the idea of constructing their own building within the grounds of the Primary school, thereby providing continuity to the children moving up between the schools.

The team at Parkgate Pre-School, enjoying the celebration. Under existing rules at the time, the council were not able to fund the construction directly, so staff and committee members embarked on an ambitious fundraising scheme to gain the necessary monies and material to finish the project.

"The project would have failed had it not been for the generosity and hard work of the local community, from Cheryl Gardner, who project managed the entire build, to all the families, individuals and businesses alike, lending their time, labour and construction materials, it was truly remarkable." said Emma.

Jenny Llewelyn a Pre-School committee member, comments: "We are very lucky to have such a valuable, community asset. The construction of this building is testament to the determination of those involved to provide the area with a school to serve the local families for many years to come."

Some of Parkgate Pre-School's Committee members, photographed by Simon Joseph Photography. For more information on Parkgate Pre-School and its available sessions please contact admin@parkgate.preschool.co.uk or phone 0151 353 8168 to arrange a viewing.

