The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Update on Booster Vaccinations Available Locally

Published: 30th September 2021 10:39

Your GP surgery will be in touch and conveniently, have your flu vaccine at the same time. 

Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network have issued the following update regarding COVID-19 booster vaccinations:

Willaston Surgery, Neston Surgery and Neston Medical Centre are continuing to invite patients to receive their COVID booster vaccines at their individual practices this week.

COVID Vaccine

Each practice will be inviting patients via letter, telephone and text. If you have an elderly relative, neighbour or friend who does not use social media then please let them know.

  • Willaston Patients - please call your practice ONLY if 6 months since your second vaccine.
  • Neston Medical Centre - please call your practice ONLY if 6 months since your second vaccine.
  • Neston Surgery - please wait to be invited by practice.

You may also receive a letter from the NHS telling you to book your COVID booster, this is separate from your surgery and those clinics are at different locations. It is your choice where you wish to have it, but your local GP surgery is offering the vaccine and as an added bonus, you can have your flu vaccine at the same time, to avoid unnecessary travel.

Anyone still to have their second dose, can book into the clinic held at Neston Medical Centre, Liverpool Road, Neston CH64 3RA, telephone number 0151 336 4121.

Neston and Willaston PCN continue to offer second dose appointments and vaccines for those 12-15 year olds that have been contacted by their own GP practice only and again the vaccines will be given at Neston Medical Centre, Liverpool Road, Neston. If you require a vaccine please email wcccg.nestonwillastonpcn@nhs.net to book, please include your name, date of birth and postcode.

 

