Primary School Staff Receive Prestigious Awards

Published: 30th September 2021 15:38

Two members of staff at Neston Primary School were presented with the prestigious Rotary International - Paul Harris Fellow Award recently.

The awards were presented at the Rotary Club of Neston's final farewell. Pictured from left to right Rob Golding, Steve Martin and Rachel Muskett.

The Awards, which are rarely awarded to non-Rotary International members, were presented to Rachel Muskett for her work in running and supporting Neston Primary School's Rotakids group over several years and Rob Golding for the work he, and colleagues, has done to support the school and local community during the pandemic.

The school's Rotakids group has supported a wide number of charities and good causes locally, nationally and internationally. The children have raised nearly £5,000 and they have also donated their time, for example carrying out a litter pick in the local area, collecting toys for a women's refuge, collecting food for a local food bank, collecting toys and stationery for a school in Ghana and visiting Hallwood Court at Christmas, to deliver hampers and sing carols. Currently, the group are helping to collect unwanted clothes for Afghan refugees.

Rob Golding said: "We are both honoured, delighted, and flattered, to be presented with these awards, but they are awards that we accept on behalf of the children, parents and colleagues, who have also been involved in all that we have done.

"I would like to sincerely thank members of Neston Rotary for their support over the years and Rotary International for the awards."

