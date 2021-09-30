  • Bookmark this page

Raising Money to Help Tackle the Global Effects of Climate Change

Author: Rob Ward Published: 30th September 2021 16:34

Neston's Christian Aid Sponsored Walk 2021 raised money to help people in less developed countries, to tackle the effects of climate change.

Photo by Town Councillor Brenda Marple.Neston Mayor Steve Wastell, CWAC Councillor Martin Barker, Sainsbury's Louise Irvine and Christian Aid Climate Campaign Local Organiser Margaret Heibel with some of the walkers. Photo taken by Town Councillor Brenda Marple.

Many thanks to all those who participated in the Christian Aid Walk, which was deferred this year from the spring because of the pandemic.

There were 33 walkers in all, including a man from Wallasey and a lady from Canada. Most did the five-mile walk, while some people did a two-mile stretch. Both walks include part of the Wirral Way, and a delightful stretch of the Dee coastline. Most of the walkers set off at 9am on Saturday 25th September.

Photo by Rob WardSome of the walkers at Cottage Lane, Gayton, being served refreshments by Margaret Heibel and Louise Irvine. Photo taken by Rob Ward.

Refreshments were provided at Cottage Lane, Gayton, and back at the United Reformed Church (URC) hall by the Neston Fairtrade Group, including donations from Sainsbury's.

We hoped to raise awareness as well as raising money. The walk took place in Great Big Green Week, which is helping draw attention to the climate emergency and the COP26 meeting being held in Glasgow October 31st - November 12th.

Thanks to Margaret Heibel for organising the event, and the United Reformed Church for the use of their hall. Many thanks to the generous people who sponsored the walkers.

 

