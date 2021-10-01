  • Bookmark this page

Creative Lives Announce Microgrants to Kickstart Rural Voluntary Art

Published: 1st October 2021 15:34

The microgrants are intended to help local groups start, or restart, creative activities in local, rural communities like Neston. 

Creative Lives

 

Grants of £200 - £500 will help eligible groups throughout Cheshire West and Chester's rural areas and districts, who can encourage community building, engagement and wellbeing through a wide range of art forms. 

As part of Cheshire West and Chester's Reopening and Recovery Programme for rural areas and local communities, the council is working with Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Network and Creative Lives, to offer microgrants to kickstart creative activity happening in communities across the borough.

Creative Lives (formerly Voluntary Arts) is a national charity dedicated to championing community and volunteer-led creative activity, and working to improve opportunities for everyone to be creative. Creative Lives will work with the local team to support applicants and distribute grants of £200 - £500 to eligible groups throughout the borough's rural areas, including Neston.

We encourage proposals that will do at least one of the following: enable activity to restart, celebrate the local high street and bring communities together safely. The grant can be used to support creative experimentation, reaching out to new members and audiences as well as covering practical costs (from hire to insurance).

All applicants will be offered ongoing support from Creative Lives, Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Network and Cheshire West Voluntary Action, to continue to develop their activities. Successful applicants will also have the opportunity to apply for a small number of larger development grants.

Funding will be distributed in November (for applications submitted by 5pm, Friday 15 October 2021) and December 2021 (for applications submitted by 9am, Monday 15 November 2021).

Learn more and apply via the Creative Lives website.

 

