COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 5th October 2021 08:56

Case numbers have reduced markedly in Little Neston and slightly in Neston and Parkgate, but in contrast, have almost doubled in the Willaston and Thornton ward.

 Testing

The total number of COVID cases in the CH64 postcode area for the week 23rd - 29th September is 45, down from 48 (comparison with 16th - 22nd broken down, in brackets):

Little Neston - <=2 (10)

Neston - 14 (16)

 Parkgate - 7 (9)

Willaston & Thornton - 24 (13)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is now 292, compared with 236 for the week prior. For Willaston and Thornton alone the rate is 486 per 100,000, where it is zero for Little Neston.

Data by ward can be found here.

Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network have provided an update on the availability of booster vaccinations locally, please reference our article here for details. Please continue to utilise their Facebook page to reference all of their latest guidance.

Please keep supporting local businesses for your everyday needs. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested. 

 

