Traders Sought for Ness Botanic Gardens Festive Weekend

Calling all makers, artisan bakers and creators, book your spot among the holly and mistletoe, at Ness Gardens' festive fair.

We are now inviting stall holders to get in touch, for our Christmas Festive Weekend taking place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December 2021.

Being among the multitude of seasonal surprises that Ness Botanic Gardens has to offer, there is no better backdrop for this craft event. We can't promise kisses under the misletoe, but we can promise gifts galore!

If you would like further information or to book your spot, please contact the Events Team on 0151 7956310 or e-mail ngevents@liv.ac.uk.

For more information about Ness Botanic Gardens, including a full Events guide, please visit our website.



