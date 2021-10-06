  • Bookmark this page

Traders Sought for Ness Botanic Gardens Festive Weekend

Published: 6th October 2021 13:31

Calling all makers, artisan bakers and creators, book your spot among the holly and mistletoe, at Ness Gardens' festive fair.

Christmas paper garland.

We are now inviting stall holders to get in touch, for our Christmas Festive Weekend taking place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December 2021.

Being among the multitude of seasonal surprises that Ness Botanic Gardens has to offer, there is no better backdrop for this craft event. We can't promise kisses under the misletoe, but we can promise gifts galore! 

If you would like further information or to book your spot, please contact the Events Team on 0151 7956310 or e-mail ngevents@liv.ac.uk.

For more information about Ness Botanic Gardens, including a full Events guide, please visit our website.
Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness
Neston
South Wirral
CH64 4AY

