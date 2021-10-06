Plea for Odd Job Support Urgently Needed

Published: 6th October 2021 14:03

AgeMatters/CH64 have been in touch to ask for help, needed by Neston's elderley citizens, to contact plumbers, electricians and an odd job person or two.

Anne Jones does a sterling job volunteering to support the older people in our community and she is finding more and more often that people reach out to her, because they're struggling to find tradespeople who are available to support them.

We would all hope for support in our later years and so we're putting a plea out for plumbers, electricians and odd job people to complete or repair some very urgent jobs.

Sometimes the people in need are suffering with major leaks, washing machine problems, heating issues or old electric wiring/fuses and so on.

If there are any people out there who are willing to give Anne their contact details and could help with such emergencies please call 0151 336 2283.

