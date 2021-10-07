  • Bookmark this page

Witches, ghouls and haunted houses: how spooky is yours?

Published: 7th October 2021 17:43

October is the one time of year we welcome a haunted house and this house has us wondering if we should be awarding a prize for Neston's spookiest of them all.

Haunted House CREDIT: Lesley Rankin.

In the month of welcoming ghostly goings-on, we're celebrating all things Halloween.

Whilst our own efforts will likely only stretch to costumes for the children, there are others in our community who know how to really get in the spirit(s) of things. If you're one of them and you decorate your house ready to welcome trick or treat-ers, we'd love to see and share your efforts.

The house pictured above was snapped by an admiring neighbour, so there's every chance that your house gets famous, before you get around to telling us about it yourself. Please email in your photos and let's see if we can get a gallery going. 

If your efforts are concentrated on indoors, but you're still just as proud, we'd love to see your pictures too.

Haunted House

If enough of you get in touch we may even consider awarding a broomstick, but don't blame us if it magically disappears before you even see it!

Email Us Before We Email You

 

