Mini Santa's Grotto in the Signal Box This Christmas

Published: 8th October 2021 10:58

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) are hosting a mini Santa's Grotto this year and all 120 available, free tickets have already been claimed.

FHRS are operating a mini Santa's Grotto event this year, on Sunday 12th December. It is scaled down from previous years, being conscious of COVID guidelines.

One hundred and twenty children will get to see Santa in his fully decked out grotto in the signal box between 12 noon when Santa arrives, and 4pm. Each child may enjoy a gingerbread biscuit and juice as part of the experience.

Musical entertainment is kindly being provided in the Waiting Room by Simon Le Barber and a balloon man will help to keep children entertained.

In addition, free tea, filtered coffee and mince pies will be provided by FHRS.

FHRS are funding all costs for this event as our contribution to the local community.

Availability of tickets was advertised on social media and all our Santa tickets were taken within two days!

We were inundated with telephone requests for children's tickets to visit Santa in his signal box Grotto. We are sorry that ALL tickets have now been allocated and there is already a full reserve list for any cancellations.

Many thanks for your interest and continued support of FHRS. For more information about us, please visit our Community page.

