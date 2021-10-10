St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow for World Mental Health Day

Published: 10th October 2021 19:59

The whole school embraced the colour yellow and reflected on looking after their own and each other's mental health.

Friday 8th October marked World Mental Health Day. Yellow is one of St Winefride's Primary School's official colours and so it was only fitting to embrace this year's World Mental Health Day theme 'Hello Yellow'.

The whole school enjoyed fun activities such as yellow scavenger hunts. The teaching staff joined in with the spirit of the day.

The children spent quality time reflecting on what makes us happy and how we can all look after and improve our own and each other's mental health.

The school reported: "It was a great way to start the weekend!"

