  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow for World Mental Health Day

Published: 10th October 2021 19:59

The whole school embraced the colour yellow and reflected on looking after their own and each other's mental health. 

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

Friday 8th October marked World Mental Health Day. Yellow is one of St Winefride's Primary School's official colours and so it was only fitting to embrace this year's World Mental Health Day theme 'Hello Yellow'.

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

The whole school enjoyed fun activities such as yellow scavenger hunts. The teaching staff joined in with the spirit of the day.

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

The children spent quality time reflecting on what makes us happy and how we can all look after and improve our own and each other's mental health.

St Winefride's Says Hello Yellow.

The school reported: "It was a great way to start the weekend!"

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies