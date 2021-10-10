Port Sunlight Choral Society Want to Hear You Sing Along

Published: 10th October 2021 20:12

Now that rehearsals have resumed, Port Sunlight Choral Society are looking for new singers and experience is not essential.

If you enjoy singing, you may want to consider sharing that sense of fun and pride with others who are already singing with Port Sunlight Choral Society.

The society welcome adults over 18, there is no audition process and singers need not sing in concerts if they don't feel ready.

Call 07836 590875 for more details or email scirardlg@btconnect.com.

Prior experience is advantageous, but definitely not essential.

