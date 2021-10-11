Join the Team at Parkgate Pre-School

Published: 11th October 2021 16:44

This vibrant, warm and welcoming Pre-School is looking for a new part-time Early Years Practitioner.

Joining this busy team, you need to be a qualified Level 3 Early Years Pracritioner, although a Level 2 candidate would be considered.

Working 15 hours per week initially, on a three month temporary contract, the pattern would follow sessional work from 8.45am - 12.30pm or 8.45am - 3.45pm.

The successful applicant will join a busy Pre-School, working with children ages two, three and four years old. A DBS check is required for this role.

Please send your CV and letter of interest by email, to admin@parkgatepreschool.co.uk. Our phone number is 0151 353 8168.

The closing date for applications is Friday 22nd October 2021.

Parkgate County Primary School

Brooklands Road

Parkgate

Cheshire

CH64 6SW

