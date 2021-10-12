More Needs to be Spent on Vital Research in to Heartbreaking Dementia

Published: 12th October 2021 20:05

If you know someone with dementia, whether in the Neston area or further afield, you will know that it has a devastating impact on individuals and their loved ones.

Our Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justice Madders, is also the Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care. He's backing campaigns to ensure much greater funding for a disease causing heartbreak for hundreds of thousands of UK families and has lent his support to activities by two charities, organised during World Alzheimer's Month.

Justin Madders MP holding an Alzheimer's Research UK placard, carrying a strong message: "No one has survived dementia yet. Research can change this.".

The aim of the events - one in Parliament and the other at the annual Labour Party conference - was to highlight the importance of the Government's manifesto promise to double funding for dementia research, known as the Dementia Moonshot.

In the UK nearly one million people are living with dementia and it is one of the leading causes of death. It has a devastating impact on individuals and their loved ones.

According to Alzheimer's Research UK, not only does dementia cause harm to millions of families, but it is also placing huge strain on the nation's health and social care system. The economic cost to the UK of caring for people with dementia is estimated to grow from £24 billion in 2014 to £59bn by 2050.

Extra investment provided by the Dementia Moonshot could transform dementia research in the UK and help to find a life-changing treatment dementia While researchers are making progress, it still lags far behind studies into other major conditions.

After the event in Parliament Mr Madders said: "It is vital that we increase investment in dementia research to help make the progress needed to end the fear, harm and heartbreak caused by dementia."

David Thomas, head of policy at Alzheimer's Research UK, added: "Dementia is one of the biggest global health crises we face. In 2019 the Government made a manifesto promise to double funding for dementia research to £160 million a year and speed up progress in clinical trials. Now is the time to deliver on this pledge.

"The response to COVID-19 has shown us what science can achieve with increased investment and momentum. And we're confident that with the right support, we can make the life-changing breakthroughs that are so needed for people with dementia."

At the Labour Party conference Mr Madders MP met with Alzheimer's Society representatives to lend his support to its Cure the Care System campaign for a future where people affected by dementia are able to live the life they want, with greater independence, choice and control.

Alzheimer's Society figures show there are as many as 770,000 people with dementia in England, with that number set to grow to more than a million in 10 years.

Mr Madders said "I will continue working with them on their campaign to ensure social care reforms brought forward by Government meet the needs of the 5,300 people living with dementia in Cheshire West and Chester, a number which is projected to rise to 7,260 by 2030."

Fiona Carragher, Alzheimer's Society director of research and influencing, added: "Social care reform is changing. While there's still a long way to go the Alzheimer's Society has a pragmatic, long-term plan for social care that delivers for people living with dementia...

"We look forward to working with Justin to bring about a social care system to be proud of as a nation."

