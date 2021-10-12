For the Twenty Fifth Year Ten Thousand Beautiful Remembrance Lights Will Shine Out Brightly

Published: 12th October 2021 11:42

Marking twenty five years of the Light up a Life commemorative tradition, ten thousand beautiful lights will shine out brightly from the trees and buildings in and around the gardens at Wirral Hospice St John's.

On Sunday 5th December, Wirral Hospice St John's will switch on the ten thousand lights each evening in the run up to and throughout Christmas time.

This year marks the twenty fifth anniversary of Light up a Life in which the people of Wirral traditionally come together in a moving, meaningful and uplifting way to commemorate and celebrate the lives of their loved ones who are no longer with us.

The hospice invites our whole Wirral community, individuals and businesses, to sponsor a light to remember family and friends. It is the hospices's biggest fundraising event annually and all the donations help to fund the hospice's cherished medical and nursing services.

To keep everyone safe the hospice has made the difficult decision to cancel the outdoor Light up a Life switch-on service. However, if people would like to visit the lights in a small family group they can book a fifteen minute time slot on one of the evenings following the lights being switched on by visiting the hospice website here.

As in 2020 a specially pre-recorded service will be available for people to view from the comfort of their own homes, via the hospice's website, from 6pm on Sunday 6th December. The short film will capture the spirit of the lights switch-on, interspersed with reflective songs from our hospice choir, families walking and pausing for thought under the lights, scenes from hospice life as well as heartfelt readings from the hospice team, including some wonderful volunteers.

People who sponsor a light will have the name of the person they are remembering entered into the specially produced books of honour which will be available to view online while a personal copy can also be pre-ordered for viewing at home.

A Light up a Life card with a personalised greeting will be sent out to all who request one and there is also the opportunity to buy a lovely rose gold metallic star tree decoration keepsake inscribed with the words, ‘Light up a Life'.

Julia Evans, the hospice's Fundraising Development Manager said: "For the past twenty five years Light up a Life has brought people together to remember our loved ones and reflect the loss we all feel, especially around Christmas time. Furthermore, our whole Wirral community, recognising the especially challenging circumstances we've all been through, have been so generous in supporting the hospice.

"Although we can't host a full outdoor switch on service yet, we'll look forward to seeing those who can visit for a short walk through the lights this year. We really cannot thank people enough as they continue to make their kind and thoughtful donations for Light up a Life which makes a massive contribution to the specialist care the hospice provides to our patients, their families and friends."

To sponsor a light for Light up a Life please call 0151 343 0778 or visit the website where you may make a donation online.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.