Professional Dance Company Visit local Primary School

Published: 13th October 2021 21:12

Dancers from the award-winning Sonia Sabri Company visited Neston Primary School recently to lead a Saturday morning dance workshop.

Members of the company were in Neston as part of a national tour of the show "Same, Same but Different", a show in which three dancers conjure a magical atmosphere and celebrate individuality, diversity and the bonds which connect us all. The show mixes Kathak, Contemporary and Street dance, physical storytelling and live music to create a show for everyone. The show was performed by Aakanksha Rawat, Katie Albon and George Perez.

The dancers taught the pupils aspects of each type of the dances used in the show, as well as leading a question-and-answer session in which pupils were able to ask the performers about their love of dance and how they became professional dancers

The performance and workshop were made possible thanks to the support of Cheshire Rural Touring Arts and Neston Town Councillor and Deputy Mayor Pat Kynaston.

Headteacher Rob Golding said: "We are grateful to the dancers and Pat for her help in providing this wonderful opportunity for the pupils".

