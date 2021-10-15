  • Bookmark this page

Pack a Bag and Help Liverpool's Homeless Community This Winter

Published: 15th October 2021 20:25

As colder weather draws in, you could fill a rucksack or bag with necessities and treats for a homeless person, struggling to live on Liverpool's streets.

Homeless person trying to sleep on Liverpool streets.

Pre-pandemic, Jo Curtis Bell organised regular drops to take warm clothes and food to homeless people living on the streets of Liverpool.

Now restrictions have eased and the colder nights are drawing in, she is organising the next visit on Thursday 4th November. We're looking for your help and support, whether on the night, or donation of the items outlined below.

We will be walking around the city centre handing out warm clothes, hot soup and sandwiches.

If you would like to join us and help, please get in touch with Jo on Facebook or by email, and she can share details.

Please fill a rucksack or bag with any of the items below, labelling whether the items are gender or age specific.

All Genders and Ages

Warm coat - Scarf - Gloves - Underwear - Socks - Trainers - Hats - Track suits - Jumpers - Trousers - Jeans

Sleeping bags - Floor mats - Biscuits - Chocolate bars - Holdalls - Rucksacks

Toiletries

Toothpaste - Toothbrush - Soap - Shower gel - Tampons/panty liners - Shampoo/Conditioner

For the Dog

Dog chews - Dog biscuits - Dog blankets - Dog coats

As storage is short, please hang on to donations until the end of October. Your support is very welcome.  

