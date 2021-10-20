Santa Claus is Back in Town, This Christmas in Neston

Published: 20th October 2021 09:00

Yes, Christmas will be back in the town centre this year, with all its bells, whistles and festive cheer.

2019 - the last time everyone could attend the lights switch-on in Neston. Photo by Paul Sharp.

In 2020, the team at Hip & Harmony CIC successfully took Christmas online, offering residents entertainment and involvement in a huge number of festive projects - keeping the Christmas spirit alive despite the restrictions forced upon us all.

Now, with a grant from Neston Town Council, Hip & Harmony are proud to announce that Christmas will be back in town for 2021!

This year the Neston town centre Christmas tree lights will be switched on at The Cross on Saturday, November 27th, and you are ALL invited to attend.

Road closures will be in place to make sure the much-loved traditional Lantern Parade from the Market Square to the Cross can take place safely.

Photo by David Sejrup

As well as the countdown to herald the lights, there will be fun and festive frolics on the Market Square all afternoon, in the shape of Santa in his Grotto, sideshow stalls, live music and entertainment, plus hot and cold food and drinks to purchase, from local businesses.

Inside the Town Hall, JimJams Gifts will be inviting you to enjoy a Christmas market, with stalls chock full of festive crafts and gifts.

Schedule for Saturday 27 November 2021:

2-6pm - Live music, entertainment, sideshow stalls, food & drink on the Market Square

2-7pm - Christmas Gift Market in the Town Hall

6.15pm - Lantern Parade assembly on the Square, then parade to The Cross

6.45pm - Lights Switch-on at The Cross

We're going on a Merry Mouse Hunt!



An additional Christmas attraction this year will be a merry Mouse Hunt around the town centre. FREE entry and a fabulous prize (details to be revealed soon). You'll be asked to spot some gorgeous little JimJams mice in the windows of town centre businesses throughout November, with completed entries going into the free prize draw.

To keep up to date with more details as they are confirmed, please keep an eye on AboutMyArea.co.uk/CH64, search Christmas in Neston on social media and download the NestonLife free app.

Photo by Paul Sharp

A quick word...

This event, along with others in the (usual) Neston area calendar, is being organised by Hip & Harmony CIC, a not-for-profit community arts organisation.

Hip & Harmony will be opening its own, brand-new venue for the community in the town centre this Autumn. It is currently fundraising for parts of the building work. If you can help with a donation, however small, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hipandharmony. Thank you.

Hip & Harmony CIC - bringing community arts projects and events to Neston since 2013

