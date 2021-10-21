Number 10 Names Jess Weaver Points of Light

Published: 21st October 2021 17:02

Neston's warrior fundraiser Jess Weaver, 14, has been awarded the Prime Minister's 1,760th Points of Light.

On the Prime Minister's Office website, Number 10 Downing Street explains that: "Points of Light are outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community. The awards programme highlights an enormous array of innovative and inspirational volunteering across the length and breadth of Britain.

"Every week day the Prime Minister recognises an inspirational volunteer with the Daily Point of Light award."

Of Jess, they say: "Jess Weaver, aged 14, from Neston, Cheshire, has fundraised over £26,000 for Alder Hey Hospital in memory of her sister Georgie who died aged 5 days old of tracheal agenesis.

"Through various cycling challenges spanning thousands of miles over the course of seven years, Jess was able to raise enough money to contribute to the new Children's Bereavement Centre at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, which Jess and her family opened in September 2021... By January 2022 Jess has pledged to cycle a further 2,000 miles, helping raise money for a children's mental health unit at Alder Hey Hospital while spreading awareness of tracheal agenesis."

A spokesperson at Alder Hey added: "Jess has been an Alder Hey Children's Charity Ambassador for seven years... Jess organises and completes an annual bike ride, takes part in Oli's Safari Walk and does many other fundraisers in between. Her commitment to the Charity and Georgie's memory are amazing and a credit to her caring, resilient nature.

"Not only has Jess put herself out there to raise money for others but she has also shown incredible bravery and character to talk publicly and she recently opened The Alder Centre... Everyone at Alder Hey Children's Charity are super grateful for Jess's continued support and we are delighted that Jess is receiving this recognition."

Justin Madders, local MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston said: "Jess has shown great determination over a number of years to raise a fantastic sum of money for a cause which I know will be close to her and her family's hearts. She should be very proud of all she has done at such a young age."

Jess' mum got in touch to celebrate the brilliant news, and in response to Jess receiving the award, her family said: "As a family it has been an honour and a privilege to be able to fundraise for Alder Hey. Jess embraced her role as a charity young ambassador from day one and gave 110%.

"It is so lovely that her hard work and dedication has been recognised, however it has always been about giving back to the hospital that cared for us at the worst time of our lives, rather than for merit. We are very proud of Jess."

