COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 19th October 2021 08:59

Here is the latest update on weekly case numbers in our area, which have increased from 81 to 97.

Case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for 7-16th October are as follows (cases for the week to 6th October are in brackets):

Little Neston - 25 (13)

Neston - 24 (24)

Parkgate - 26 (22)

Willaston & Thornton - 22 (22)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is now 483.

Data by ward can be found here.

Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network have provided an update on the availability of booster vaccinations locally, please reference our article here for details. Please continue to utilise their Facebook page for latest guidance.

Please keep supporting local businesses for your everyday needs. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

