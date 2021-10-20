Rise to the Moment with Neston and District Churches

Published: 20th October 2021 12:44

They say the climate crisis is a storm we all face but we are not all in the same boat.

Local churches have made origami prayer boats in support of a group of young Christians who have been relay walking from Cornwall to Scotland to raise the message of Climate Justice.

Neston Parish origami boat mobile: 249 boats representing the countries of the world.

People in less economically developed countries find the storm stronger as they battle a crisis they did not create. This is unjust and they carry a model boat to represent their hope that we will ‘Rise to the Moment' and this November set sail towards a more just future.

A giant artwork ‘Same Storm, Different Boats' has been hung in front of St Paul's Cathedral depicting the giant ark of the wealthy nations and the small boats of the poor nations on a stormy sea.

The display in the windows at Neston Methodist Church.

The Neston and District Churches Together (NDCT) display banner was taken to Liverpool on Saturday 9th October by Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser Margaret Heibel and Neston Fairtrade Town Group Secretary Cheryl Ellis:

