Ness Neighbours Raised £175 in October, for Macmillan

Published: 20th October 2021 13:27

The Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning on 5th October was held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses Charity.

Ness Neighbours 2nd Anniversary celebration cake.Ness Neighbours 2nd Anniversary celebration cake. The coffee morning was very well attended and donations, plus sales from the bric a brac table, raised the sum of £175 for this worthy charity.

Representatives of Cheshire Healthwatch also attended, seeking views on Health and Care in Cheshire.

Coffee mornings are held in Ness Village Hall on the first Tuesday of every month, 10am to 12 noon.

 

