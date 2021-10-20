Stanlow Set to be the Green Energy Hub of the North West

Published: 20th October 2021 14:27

We've passed a major milestone that puts Ellesmere Port on the green map, with Essar's Stanlow refinery set to start powering the North West with low carbon hydrogen from 2025.

Justin Madders MP, whose Ellesmere Port and Neston constituency includes the Stanlow site, along with Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury, have backed the scheme along with other local Labour members.

So the pair are delighted HyNet North West has been given the go-ahead from Government to begin converting natural gas into low carbon hydrogen from 2025, for distribution via a new pipeline network.

It will supply industry, fuel buses, trains and HGVs, generate electricity and heat homes and hospitals across Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and North Wales.

Carbon dioxide created during the process will be safely captured and stored offshore in the Liverpool Bay gas fields.

Mike Amesbury MP is happy HyNet has been chosen as a Track 1 project after receiving £72 million funding earlier this year.

He said: "This project accelerates the transition towards a carbon zero economy as we tackle the climate crisis and will help retain existing employment and create thousands of new jobs for people across the region.

"The long-term vision is to produce green hydrogen by splitting water through electrolysis with no carbon dioxide and only oxygen produced, which can be vented to the atmosphere with no negative impact."

The initial phase will slash regional carbon dioxide emissions by up to 10 million tonnes every year by 2030 - the equivalent of taking four million cars off the road.

It's estimated more than 6,000 new jobs will be created while protecting jobs in existing high value manufacturing industries. Workers will develop fresh skill sets and train in exciting new sectors, fostering regional growth and inward investment.

Justin Madders MP commented: "Absolutely brilliant news that HyNet North West has been given the go-ahead to progress to the next stage of development. This project is so important in terms of reducing carbon emissions and protecting industrial jobs so it is fantastic that the green light has been given."

By kick-starting the UK's hydrogen economy, HyNet North West will help support up to 75,000 jobs across the country by 2035.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have also welcomed the news. Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of CWAC Council said: "On behalf of the Council and our partners I'd like to congratulate the HyNet team, this is a major element of the plans to see Ellesmere Port as a national and international exemplar for the ‘Green Industrial Revolution' and to drive forward the new low carbon economy of the future.

"We declared a Climate Emergency in 2019, following consultation with residents pledging to make the Council carbon neutral by 2030 and the borough carbon neutral by 2045. Today's announcement is a giant stride towards this."

Partners including the Cheshire and Warrington LEP and the University of Chester have added their congratulations.

Clare Hayward MBE, DL, Chair, Cheshire and Warrington LEP, said: "We are absolutely delighted by today's announcement that HyNet North West low carbon and energy project will be one of the first two to be delivered in the UK.

"We have ambitious targets to reach net zero and make Cheshire and Warrington a world leader in low carbon technologies and innovation and this is a huge step forward for the decarbonisation of our region.

"The North West and North Wales is a region which has the largest number of people employed in manufacturing in the UK and has the skills base to drive the hydrogen economy and help us to create the green jobs for the future.

"HyNet is a result of a great partnership with all of the stakeholders involved from across the region. We look forward to working together to put our ambitions into action."

HyNet is a low carbon hydrogen and Carbon capture, utilisation and storage project offering a low cost, low risk route to decarbonise the North West industrial cluster and other sectors of the regional economy. It will play a major role in starting the hydrogen economy, delivering a material contribution to net zero and considerable economic benefit.

The HyNet project aims to start the transition to a hydrogen economy delivering 80 per cent of the Prime Minister's 2030 UK target for low carbon hydrogen.

Councillor Gittins acknowledged that HyNet will produce ‘blue hydrogen' "The ideal for the environment is the production of green hydrogen, however today's announcement will lead us towards the development of the UKs most advanced clean and green energy industrial cluster helping to reduce the environmental impact of industry, creating one of the UKs first ‘SuperPlaces'."

The project is a collaboration between locally-based partners Progressive Energy, Cadent, CF Fertilisers, Eni UK, Essar, Hanson, INOVYN (part of the INEOS Group) and the University of Chester.

