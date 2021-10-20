  • Bookmark this page

Wirral Met Launches New Initiative to Support Employability

Published: 20th October 2021 15:00

Construction students at Wirral Met are being given a unique opportunity to gain industry insight, through site visits to Wirral Waters.

Wirral Met College has launched an exciting new ‘Passport to Employment Skills' initiative, endorsed by regeneration specialists Peel L&P.

This exciting new initiative means students on a construction study programme or apprenticeship will have the opportunity to develop practical skills related to their chosen trade, gain their CSCS card (Construction Skills Certification Scheme) and take part in CV writing, job search sessions and work experience to help them progress on to a job or apprenticeship after their studies.

Wirral Met Construction students who have earned their Passport to Employment Skills certificates.

Endorsed by Peel L&P, students will get the chance to gain valuable industry insight through site visits to Wirral Waters' ongoing projects, including Hythe and Maritime Knowledge Hub and have access to career talks from industry leaders.

Representatives from Wirral Met and Peel L&P celebrated the new programme this week (Monday 18 October) at a launch event held at the college's RIBA award-winning Wirral Waters construction campus. The campus was the first new building to be completed within Peel L&P's Wirral Waters regeneration scheme and was designed by architects Glenn Howells.

Richard Mawdsley, Director of Development for Peel L&P's Wirral Waters was in attendance to officially launch the initiative, alongside Assistant Principal Ella Tsui-Lau and Head of Construction Paul Crawford. Over 20 student representatives took part in the day to celebrate their achievements on a 6-week Passport to Construction Skills induction programme, which now gives them the opportunity to progress on to Passport to Employment Skills.

Peel L&P's Richard Mawdsley with Wirral Met students.

Sue Higginson, Principal at Wirral Met College, said: "As the Further Education College partner within the Wirral Waters regeneration project, our curriculum is designed to create the workforce that will build this vision. Our partnership with Peel L&P ensures that our offer is relevant to the latest innovation in construction and our iconic campus is at the heart of the regeneration plans. As a WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence member, strong links with employers are crucial."

Richard Mawdsley, Director of Development for Peel L&P's Wirral Waters, added: "From the outset Peel L&P has been committed to maximising opportunities for local people stemming from the Wirral Waters regeneration project. This ‘Passport to Employment Skills' programme is just one part of our partnership with Wirral Met College and builds on the learning experiences we continue to offer through the range of live construction projects at Wirral Waters.

"Giving students the opportunity to develop a variety of practical skills, as well as gain their CSCS card, will help more local people move into apprenticeships or employment - a key aim of the Wirral Waters regeneration project."

Richard Mawdsley, Ella Tsui-Lau and Paul Crawford.The programme was launched this week at Wirral Met's Wirral Waters construction campus with Richard Mawdsley, Director of Development for Peel L&P's Wirral Waters, Assistant Principal Ella Tsui-Lau and Head of Construction Paul Crawford.

