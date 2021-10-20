  • Bookmark this page

Willaston Rotary are Taking Action Against Polio this Saturday

Published: 20th October 2021 18:56

The Rotary Club of Willaston and South Wirral will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world, while urging the community to help end the paralysing disease

The event we have planned is among thousands to be held by Rotary clubs around the world on World Polio Day, Sunday 24 October

On Saturday 23rd October 2021, Rotary members in Willaston are taking action to raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. Rotary International: End Polio Now.

We are selling Purple 4 Polio cupcakes at Willaston Country Market for donations. The market is held at the Memorial Hall between 10am and 12pm.

We also hope to light up Willaston's Christchurch in purple.

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. We've made great progress against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And we remain committed to the end.

With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising US$50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that two-to-one, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million. Rotary has contributed more than $2.2 billion to ending polio since 1985.

Here in Willaston our small Rotary Club still want to do their bit to raise money for this essential cause. We are on the brink of eradicating polio from the planet. Please support us by buying our cupcakes on Saturday.

 

