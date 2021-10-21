Stanney Fields Park has been Awarded National Green Flag Status

Published: 21st October 2021 17:20

Neston's central park has been recognised and rewarded a national Green Flag award, presented by Keep Britain Tidy.



The Green Flag Award Scheme - which recognises and rewards the best green spaces in the country - has presented Green Flag Status to eight parks and green spaces in Cheshire West and Chester: Caldy Nature Park, Castle Park, Grosvenor Park, Rivacre Valley, Northwich Woodlands, Westminster Park, Whitby Park and Neston's own Stanney Fields Park.



CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Members of CWAC Council's Greenspace team have worked closely with park partners, 'Friends of' groups, volunteers and the Council's StreetCare team over the last year at the various sites.



The Green Flag Award scheme is organised by the Keep Britain Tidy consortium and is the benchmark national standard for parks and green spaces in England and Wales.



The scheme recognises well-managed, high quality green spaces across England and Wales.



The Council's Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "The pandemic has shown just how much our parks and green spaces are essential for wellbeing and healthy, happy communities. They are very special places where residents can come together to rest, relax, play, exercise and have fun.

"I am delighted that eight sites throughout Cheshire West have been awarded this high accolade, something I know our Greenspace and Streetscene Teams have worked hard to achieve. Special congratulations go to everyone involved at Rivacre Valley Country Park, which has achieved this recognition for the first time.

"In many cases our teams are helped by dedicated local groups, who want to make their open spaces as green, sustainable and enjoyable as possible for all and dedicate a lot of their free time to maintaining the park."

For more information about the Friends of Stanney Fields Park, please see here.

