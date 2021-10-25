Neston Theatre Company Want to Deliver Christmas 2022 Intergenerational Project

Published: 25th October 2021 13:52

Little Actors are proud to present their crowdfunding campaign and would welcome your support.

Little Actors Theatre Company is proud to present a crowdfunding project in conjunction with Spacehive and Cheshire West and Chester Council, to deliver a community theatrical performance for Christmas 2022. Theatre professionals will guide the community to put on a Christmas show in the heart of Neston.

Everyone is welcome to join in on this project, across generations, completely free of charge. Families, couples, individuals, young and not so young, are all invited. You just need a desire to get involved with the community and meet new people.

Some of Little Actors Theatre Company's performance, pictured during The Accordion Shop.

No experience is necessary and participants can take up any role; from actors, stage managers, wardrobe supervisors, props makers, lighting to sound designers/operators, designers etc. The community cast will be guided by experienced and skilled theatre professionals to put on a show for Christmas 2022.

The project will be based and performed in the Neston area but all residents in Cheshire West can join. Culminating in a local performance with an additional transfer to the Storyhouse in Chester. We want to get as much of the community involved as we possibly can, in local venues.

After the COVID-19 pandemic this collaborative project will encourage the community to get back together with a shared aim and encourage those who have been socially isolated as a result of the pandemic to socialise once again. Participation in the arts improves both physical and mental health and wellbeing, boosts morale and confidence, builds self-esteem and team collaboration. Participants will benefit from the input of industry professionals whilst also building new friendships and learning new skills.

We will deliver weekly rehearsals over three school terms, starting in January and running for around 36-38 weeks. With a transfer to the Storyhouse our participants can experience a professional venue from an 'inside' perspective, plus free tickets for the audience.

We have been based in Neston and running for over 15 years and so have a wealth of experience in delivering these types of projects, below are some testimonies from clients:

"I've watched her grow in confidence and self-esteem and develop friendships and skills that will carry her forward in life." - parent.

"Little Actors Theatre have helped my daughter to overcome her shyness and she has developed a passion for performing arts, particularly musical theatre... which quite honestly blew me away! I don't believe 12 months ago she would have the confidence to do this." - parent.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the group" - Brightlights Theatre member (50+).

"Being at home with three children under 4 during lockdown was far from what I expected my maternity leave to look like. The sessions provided by Little Actors Theatre were one of our weekly highlights- my older two children (4 and 2) really enjoyed the sessions and I noticed their confidence growing as the weeks continued. Being able to access the sessions online was fantastic as there was nothing like this in our local area - we were so grateful for each week's session, it's clear she is passionate about what she does. Thank you to all involved!" - parent.

If you would like further details about Little Actors activities you can visit our website here.

