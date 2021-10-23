Sunday 17th October was a Gorgeous Sunny Sunday at Hadlow Road Station.

It was so lovely to see so many customers enjoying the Autumn sunshine on the platform, with the twice monthly pop-up café open for business.

A very special thanks to The Old School Boys for the great Country and Western musical entertainment. We love having live entertainment at our Friends of Hadlow Road pop-up café, just as much as you do, judging by the feedback.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support of all the FHRS volunteer work undertaken at Hadlow Road station for our community's benefit.

Also a big thanks to all our hard-working volunteers who make it all possible.

We hope to see you all again at the next FHRS pop-up café open on Sunday 31st October between 10am and 1pm.

FHRS community café is run by the community, for the community - see more about the Friends group on their Community page here.

