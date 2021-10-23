  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Sunday 17th October was a Gorgeous Sunny Sunday at Hadlow Road Station.

Published: 23rd October 2021 11:47

It was so lovely to see so many customers enjoying the Autumn sunshine on the platform, with the twice monthly pop-up café open for business.

The Old School Boys provided country and western musical entertainment, on the platform.

A very special thanks to The Old School Boys for the great Country and Western musical entertainment. We love having live entertainment at our Friends of Hadlow Road pop-up café, just as much as you do, judging by the feedback.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support of all the FHRS volunteer work undertaken at Hadlow Road station for our community's benefit.

Also a big thanks to all our hard-working volunteers who make it all possible.

We hope to see you all again at the next FHRS pop-up café open on Sunday 31st October between 10am and 1pm.

FHRS community café is run by the community, for the community - see more about the Friends group on their Community page here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies